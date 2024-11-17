Nigeria: In a historic move, Nigeria will honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON) award. This accolade, one of Nigeria’s highest national honours, has only been awarded to one other foreign dignitary, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969.

Prime Minister Modi’s recognition marks the 17th international award conferred upon him by a foreign nation, highlighting his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international relations.

The award ceremony is set to take place during his visit to Nigeria, which is part of a broader tour including Brazil and Guyana.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended the invitation to PM Modi, emphasizing the strengthening ties between India and Nigeria. This visit also marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

The GCON award is a testament to PM Modi’s efforts in fostering international cooperation and his role in enhancing India’s global standing. His visit is expected to further solidify the bilateral relations between the two nations, paving the way for increased collaboration in various sectors.

PM Modi’s itinerary includes high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, discussions on trade and investment, and cultural exchanges aimed at deepening the bond between the two countries.