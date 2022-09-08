Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first child together

New York: Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are now parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child together on September 7 as reported by People. After confirming his wife’s pregnancy in January this year, Cage has now become a parent for the third time with his newborn daughter. The actor is already a father to sons, Weston and Kal-El.

As reported by People, it was confirmed by Cage’s reps that Shibata has welcomed a baby girl in a statement that said, “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine.” The name of their daughter has also been revealed as August Francesca Coppola Cage. The actor had previously revealed the gender of the baby during a talk show appearance.

Nicolas and Riko tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” on February 16, 2021, honouring his late father’s birthday. Previously, the actor was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He was also married to Erika Koike for four days.