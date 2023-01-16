Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Australian Open With Knee Injury

Melbourne: Nick Kyrgios on Monday withdrew from the Australian Open following an injury to his left knee. He was scheduled to play his first-round match against Roman Safiullin.

Kyrgios, Australia’s highest-ranked men’s tennis player, announced at an impromptu news conference during Day 1 at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios said: “I’m devastated, obviously. It’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

“Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Physio Will Maher said Kyrgios had been troubled by a small tear in the meniscus of the knee for a couple of weeks and that withdrawing from the tournament was the sensible decision.

Kyrgios, 27, had faced nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in a charity match Friday evening at Melbourne Park.