Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Sydney: Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics. The tennis star announced his withdrawal on social media today.

“It’s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again,” Kyrgios posted. “But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has.”

<>

</>

The 26-year-old Australian, who also missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said he also “wouldn’t want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country.”

At Wimbledon last week, Kyrgios had to retire after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because of a strained abdominal muscle.

The decision to ban fans from all the Tokyo area Olympic venues came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga put the Japanese capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.