Nick Jonas shares the cutest pic with daughter Malti

New York: Singer-actor Nick Jonas made his fans’ morning on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to share a precious photo with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This is the second time he’s shared a clear look at her face.

The photo shared by Nick showed him in a blingy black jacket, carrying Malti in his arms. She is wearing a blue frock and looking into the camera while Nick looks dotingly at her. He captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

Fans of the singer loved seeing the photo. Many called Malti Nick’s ‘twin’. “Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable,” wrote one. “The Twin…beautiful daughter…she’s face,ear,skin same as you,” read another comment. “Your mini me! She is beautiful,” commented another. Even singer Alisha Chinai commented, “Every bit her Daddy’s Girl.” A fan also saw a bit of Malti’s mom Priyanka Chopra in her. “Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama,” read the comment.

A fan also thanked Nick for sharing a clear picture of Malti, unlike Priyanka’s more partially-concealed photos. “Priyanka hasn’t once shown her full face in her social media inspite of we all know how she looks through the paparazzi photos yet this is second time Nick has done it,” they wrote. A fan wrote, “I still can’t believe he is now a dad.”