Nick Jonas Shares Pics With Priyanka And Daughter From Their Vacation; Have A Look

New Delhi: Artist Nick Jonas has shared a series of adorable pictures with her wifey Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti from their recent ski vacation in Aspen, US.

On Wednesday, Nick took to Instagram to share their pictures. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “Aspen photo dump,” while he added the picture credits and gave a shoutout to a winter clothing brand.

Take a look at the photos below:

In the first picture, we see a back shot of Nick, Priyanka, and Malti amidst the snow. The couple walks together while Priyanka holds Malti in her arms. In the following photos, we see Priyanka playing with snow, and posing on a snow bike. In another picture, one can see her lying on top of her husband Nick, as they stare into each other’s eyes. Nick also posted a couple of pictures with their friends who were on the trip with them.

Recently, Jonas Brothers received the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Los Angeles. This coveted honour was bestowed on them nearly two decades after they began their musical career. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans during this special moment.