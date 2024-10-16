Prague: The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, performed in Prague on Tuesday as part of their ongoing world tour. Now, a video of Nick running off from the stage has emerged on social media.

In the clip, shared by Instagram user Jonas Daily News, Nick Jonas looked up towards the audience and then started running suddenly. He also gestured to his security guard, who was standing nearby, while getting off the stage. Both of them ran away from the stage. In another clip, a red laser light was seen aimed at Nick’s head. Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were still on the stage when Nick ran away.

As per fans, the Jonas Brothers had to briefly pause their show due to the incident. However, they soon resumed their concert. The person was reportedly removed from the venue. Reacting to the post, a fan said, “People videotaping Nick running as he tries to stop the show. Glad they are ok!! Are people ok?? What is wrong with them.” “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?” asked a person.

“I’m so glad they’re okay! How dare they do that?! Absolutely terrifying,” wrote an Instagram user. “They have a sign to indicate danger. That’s smart,” read a comment. “Why are people like this!!!?!?!?” asked another fan. However, no official statement has been mad by the Jonas Brothers about the incident yet. The Jonas Brothers last performed in Paris on Sunday. After Prague, their tour will end in Poland’s Krakow on Wednesday.

The incident took place just a day after Nick returned to social media post a brief hiatus. On Instagram, he shared his photos standing against a blue wall. The singer captioned the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.” He also added the hashtags – enjoy and I’m back. He had geo-tagged the location as Paris, France.

