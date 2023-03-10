Nick Jonas releases his version of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by Rapper King; sings in Hindi

New York: A new version of Hindi hit Maan Meri Jaan is out and it features English vocals from US singer Nick Jonas and is called Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song was released on March 10, Friday and is getting a lot of love from Nick’s Indian fans.

While much of the lyrics in Hindi are the same and sung by King, Nick has lent his voice to some steamy English lyrics. “Yeah this is how it starts, your body in my arms/ Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart,” sounds Nick’s portion in the song. Nick even sings a tiny ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’ at one point in the song.

King wrote about the song, “TRUE STORY!! I’ll never forget this day! I’ve been a huge fan of Nick’s music since a decade now. When Becon was released I was not even doing music that time…but i started manifestating to work with Nick even before i started doing music officially. This is a personal win for me and my dreams. Now the song/emotion is all yours #nickfans & #kingsclan. let’s make it go every corner of this planet. And thanks brother..much love and more power to you.”

Fans of the two singers were happy with the new version. “Ngl hearing Nick say ‘TU MAAN MERI JAAN’ just gave me goosebumps,” wrote one. “Wow!! Wasn’t expecting this…The love Nick has for Priyanka’s culture is just amazing,” wrote another. “Despite difference in language, their voices compliment each other flawlessly,” read another comment.