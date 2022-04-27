Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Host Friends For Dinner In Their Los Angeles Home

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted entrepreneur Pinky Reddy for dinner at their Los Angeles home. Taking too Instagram handle Pinky shared a picture from the get-together, which also showed a glimpse of a never seen before the corner of the actor’s house.

“It was lovely to meet @priyankachopra @nickjonas in there beautiful home in Los angles for dinner #friendsforever #greathosts.” she captioned the post.

Check out the post below:

Notably, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, a baby girl via surrogacy, in January this year. They have named the child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a series of projects in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, will soon star in a romance drama Text For You. The actor also has a spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden in her kitty. Ending Things, Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter are more of her projects.