Nick Jonas Drops Adorable Pic With His ‘Lady In Red’ Aka Wife Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday last month and the actress celebrated the same with a massive bash that was attended by her close friends and family. Now hubby Nick Jonas as he gushed about his “lady in red.”

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas dropped a new photo from Priyanka’s birthday bash, where the two can be seen posing cosily. The photo captures Nick adorably hugging his lady love who is seen sporting a stunning red dress. Sharing the snap, Nick in the captions wrote, “Lady in red” and added a red heart emoji alongside the same.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

</>