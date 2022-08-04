Nick Jonas
Entertainment

Nick Jonas Drops Adorable Pic With His ‘Lady In Red’ Aka Wife Priyanka Chopra

By Pradeep Sahoo
23

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday last month and the actress celebrated the same with a massive bash that was attended by her close friends and family. Now hubby Nick Jonas as he gushed about his “lady in red.”

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas dropped a new photo from Priyanka’s birthday bash, where the two can be seen posing cosily. The photo captures Nick adorably hugging his lady love who is seen sporting a stunning red dress. Sharing the snap, Nick in the captions wrote, “Lady in red” and added a red heart emoji alongside the same.

Take A Look:

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

</>

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pradeep Sahoo 14439 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking