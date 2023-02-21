Nick Jonas ‘Dropped’ Cake He Bought For Daughter Malti On Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: Nick Jonas revealed a goofy incident from his recent Valentine’s Day celebrations with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Jonas Brothers’ concert was held in Las Vegas on Sunday. On the same day, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas spoke about their daughters during an interview backstage.

On being asked about his daughter Malti, and how they celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023, Nick told Extra, “I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine’s Day is all about – giving back.”