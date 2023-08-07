Nicholas Pooran fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in 2nd T20I against India

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct in the second T20I against India.

According to the ICC, Pooran flouted Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The incident occurred following the review of an LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticized the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

There was no need for a formal hearing after Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions levelled by on-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard and proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, which was his first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty, a maximum penalty of a 50% deduction from a player’s match fee, and the addition of one or two demerit points to the player’s record.