Niali: Mysterious animal on prowl again!

Niali: After a brief break, the sheep killing incident has resurfaced in Niali area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to reports, as many as four sheep were allegedly killed and seven more were injured by an unidentified animal at Baghamara village here.

While it is suspected that the killer animals are wolves, hyenas, or jackals, the animals are yet to be traced.

Locals have expressed serious anguish over the failure of the forest department in tracing out the mysterious creature, which is allegedly killing sheep in Niali region.