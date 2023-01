NIA To Probe Rajouri Terror Attack

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the probe into the recent terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference after a day-long visit here, Shah said all terror incidents in Jammu in the past one-and-a-half years will also be probed by the NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police will actively assist in the investigation.

”We have yesterday handed over the probe into the Rajouri incident to the NIA,” he said.

The twin terrorist attacks on January 1 and 2 in Rajouri had claimed seven lives while 14 people were injured.

Shah also had a security review meeting with security agencies and top officials of Jammu and Kashmir.

”We have discussed how to further strengthen the security grid. The security agencies conveyed to me that they are 100 per cent prepared to deal with any situation and stop such incident in future,” he said.