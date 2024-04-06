NIA team attacked in Bengal’s East Midnapore, bricks pelted at vehicle; 1 officer injured

Kolkata: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Saturday morning when the officials reached there to investigate a 2022 blast case at a Trinamool Congress leader’s house.

Initial inputs indicated that bricks were pelted at a car of the NIA team damaging the windscreen. The incident took place around 5.30am when locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured, a senior police official said.

A team of NIA officials earlier this morning arrested two persons in connection with the case and were on their way back to Kolkata, when the vehicle came under attack, news agency PTI reported.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also lodged a police complaint in this regard, it added. A huge contingent of central police force has reached Bhupatinagar, where the NIA team is present along with the two arrested persons, police said.