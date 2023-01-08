Nia Sharma Shares Hot BTS Video Clip From Her Dance Performance; Watch

New Delhi: Nia Sharma recently shared a sizzling viral BTS video clip as she prepped for her dance performance.

Nia took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Preps ..#ITA2022 @theitaofficial.”

In the picture, Nia can be seen donning a hot pink sports bra and sexy white mini skirt as she showcased her sizzling dance moves.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Jamai 2.0.