Mumbai: As the adrenaline-packed finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 came to an exciting close, fans were thrilled to witness a surprise announcement – Nia Sharma, known for her bold persona and fiery spirit, will be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18! The news was confirmed during the finale episode, where Nia appeared alongside Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah, bringing a wave of fun and entertainment to the show.

The trio lit up the stage with their hilarious antics, taking the audience by storm. Bharti Singh’s comedy left everyone in splits, while Kashmera Shah and Nia added a layer of glamour and sass. The chemistry between the three, along with their playful banter, made the finale episode one to remember.

Nia Sharma’s entry into Bigg Boss 18 is creating massive buzz, as fans eagerly anticipate how her no-nonsense attitude will shake things up in the house. Known for her fearless attitude, she has a reputation for standing her ground and speaking her mind – qualities that make her a perfect fit for the highly competitive atmosphere of Bigg Boss.

The new season of Bigg Boss, hosted by the ever-charismatic Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on October 6th. With Nia Sharma joining the list of contestants, the show promises to be more dramatic, intense, and entertaining than ever before.