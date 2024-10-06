Mumbai: Popular television actress Nia Sharma has announced that she will not be participating in the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 18. The announcement came as a shock to her fans, who were eagerly looking forward to seeing her on the show.

Nia took to her social media accounts to address her followers directly. In her heartfelt message, she expressed her regret and apologized for any disappointment caused. “To the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed, sorry. Truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realize what I’ve earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention but please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me,” she wrote.

The rumors of Nia’s participation in Bigg Boss 18 had been fueled by an announcement made by Rohit Shetty during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

Nia Sharma’s decision has left many fans disappointed, but her candid and respectful communication has been appreciated by her supporters.

