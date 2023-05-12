NIA registers 6 FIRs over Ram Navami violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has registered six FIRs in connection with clashes in Howrah, Hooghly and other districts of West Bengal during the Ram Navami processions on March 30.

The agency in its submission apprised the court that it has initiated the investigation into the cases that have been filed under the Explosives Act.

The NIA started probe into the matter on the orders of the HC after Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had approached the court in the wake of communal clashes in Shibpur in Howrah, Sreerampur and Rishara in Hooghly and Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur.

On the day of the hearing on April 10, the NIA had told the HC that it was ready to investigate the incidents of violence. It was on April 27 that a division bench headed by the then Acting Chief Justice TS Shivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya ordered an NIA probe into the incidents of clashes and arson.

The bench had observed that it was not possible for the state police to know who were involved in the riots and who instigated them and hence an investigation by the central agency was required. The court had directed the state government to hand over all the documents related to the cases to the NIA within two weeks.

Violence was reported during and after the rally of Ram Navami in three districts in West Bengal – Howrah, Hooghly and North Dinajpur. Of these, two FIRs have been registered at Dalkhola police station in North Dinajpur district, two FIRs at Shibpur police station in Howrah district and the last two FIRs have been registered at Rishra and Srirampur police station area in the Hooghly district.