NIA raids 25 places in Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar in Phulwarisharif PFI case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India Phulwarisharif case on Wednesday.

So far NIA has conducted multiple searches in these states in last one year. More than thirteen people have been arrested in the case. The case was registered last year in July, when four persons accused of working for PFI were arrested as they gathered in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna, capital of Bihar. They gathered in the area for their terror training and carry out acts of violence. Three more were arrested in the case on February this year.

The PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari had vowed to continue activities in a clandestine manner in Bhar, said NIA. They were also planning to perform a targeted killing. They had also gathered weapons to eliminate a youth of a particular community in Bihar’s East Champaran district in March, 2023.

In March, NIA arrested person, named Alam, for his close association with accused Yakub Khan, aka Usman aka Sultan. Yakub Khan was a physical education trainer of PFI, said NIA. “Yakub had posted incriminating videos on social media to spread communal flare-up,” added NIA.