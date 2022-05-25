NIA Pushes For Death Sentence To Yasin Malik

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought a death sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Yasin Malik has been convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

According to court sources, earlier, Malik was produced before the Patiala House Court amid tight security. During the course of the hearing before the Special Judge, the NIA argued for the death sentence for Malik.

The hearing, which was paused for the lunch break, will resume at 3.30 p.m.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.