NIA Launches Raids At 50 Locations Against Organised Terror Gangs: Report

New Delhi: Around 50 locations in north India were raided by the National Investigation Agency on Monday morning against “organised terror gangs”.

Reportedly, raids were carried out at Delhi, Haryana and Punjab among other parts of north India.

The search operations aim to investigate the larger conspiracy linked to organised gangs involved illegal activities like narco-terrorism, smuggling of arms, inter-gang rivalry and other illegal activities, officials said.

Last month, the anti-terror agency raided several locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Doda in a case it recently took over to probe the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives payload by a module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.