NIA conducts searches at multiple locations into activities of ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in six States into the activities of the ISIS Module Case.

The NIA carried out searches at 13 premises of suspects in Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband district in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS.

The searches conducted today have led to the seizure of incriminating documents.