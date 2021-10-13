NIA Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In J&K; 4 Arrested

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four persons during searches at 16 locations in Kashmir in connection with the militancy conspiracy case.

According to reports, the searches were conducted at 16 locations including Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

In a statement, the NIA spokesman has revealed the identities of the arrested persons. They are –Waseem Ahmed Sofi r/o Chattabal Srinagar; Tariq Ahmed Dar r/o Shergarhi, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu r/o Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda r/o Rajauri Kadal, Srinagar.

Several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents, records of suspicious financial transactions were seized during the searches,” said the NIA spokesman, adding that “Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are militant associates/OGWs of various militant organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to militants and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.”