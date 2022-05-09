NIA conducts raids several places linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s associates in Mumbai

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at more than one dozen locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s associates and a few hawala operators.

The raids begin at several locations on the premises of associates of the underworld don in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

In February, the NIA filed a case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to the report, a special team, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer in the NIA along with a Superintendent of Police, was constituted to probe the case.

Names of Dawood and several of his associates were included in the FIR mentioning their roles in terror activities against India through various means, including pumping hawala money, ANI reported citing its sources.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions occurred in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring over 713 others. The attacks were planned by Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who remains to be India’s ‘most wanted’ fugitive.