NIA arrests key accused involved in radicalising youths to establish Islamic caliphate

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a principal suspect in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case, which involves efforts to radicalize youth and form an Islamic caliphate in India.

The suspect, Aziz Ahamed, also known as Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, was captured at Bengaluru International Airport as he allegedly tried to leave the country, according to the NIA.

The case, which includes six individuals, pertains to the alleged influence of the extremist ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist organization. This group strives to create an Islamic caliphate and implement the constitution authored by its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

The NIA’s inquiry revealed that the accused organized clandestine meetings, termed Bayaans, to indoctrinate susceptible youth with Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s radical beliefs. These meetings were designed to garner support for the organization’s objectives and to solicit military aid from entities opposed to India. Aziz Ahamed is believed to be a key figure in orchestrating these covert Bayaans.