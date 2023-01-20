NIA Announces Cash Reward On Four Dreaded Maoists, Releases Posters 

Jeypore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released posters in the name of four Maoists wanted in several cases and declared cash reward for information regarding them.

The posters which were issued by the NIA office at Kolkata, were seen put up in Koraput bus stand. The posters sent a shock-wave among locals.

The NIA has launched a hunt to nab four dreaded naxals named Neduru Jaga, Gajarala Ravi,Julumari Srinubabu, Khila Ranju who are wanted in various major violent incidents. The agency declared cash reward varying from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Local residents initially expressed doubt over the authenticity of the posters. Later, Koraput SP Avinab Sonkar clarified the NIA’s action.

A number of cases are pending against these rebels in various police stations across the country.

Notably, Maoists had launched a joint attack on police headquarters in Koraput district in 2004.