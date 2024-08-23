NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of 2 Food Poisoning Incidents Reported in Andhra Pradesh

Vishakhapatnam: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports, carried on 19th and 21st August 2024, about the two alleged incidents of food poisoning causing serious health problems in Andhra Pradesh.

In one incident, reportedly, the health of 70 students was seriously affected due to food poisoning at Chittoor Apollo Health University. They are undergoing treatment at Chittoor Government Hospital. In the other incident, three children died and 37 fell ill after food poisoning at an orphanage in Anakapalli district. They are admitted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Vishakhapatnam.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims. Both incidents indicate negligence of the concerned authorities towards ensuring proper food quality and the health of the inmates.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh calling for a detailed report on both matters within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the FIRs and the health status of the victims. The report should also mention the steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.