NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of Two Labourers While Cleaning Sewerage Tanks In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report in connection with the death of two labourers engaged in cleaning sewerage tanks in Odisha’s Cuttack.

On April 15, 2021, two labourers engaged in cleaning sewerage tanks in Cuttack city died of asphyxiation. Rights activist Akhand of Puri’s Pipili had filed a complaint in this regard and the case was placed before the Commission on December 12, 2022.

In the petition, the Rights activist alleged that the incident occurred due to negligence by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and urged the Commission to intervene in the matter.

The Commission has asked the Principal Secretary of the Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department; Cuttack Municipal Corporation Commissioner; and Cuttack Police Commissioner, to submit a report on the matter within four weeks.

Further, the NHRC stated that it will call for a personal appearance of the authority concerned for the submission of the report, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time. The next hearing of the case has been posted to the 9th of January, 2023.