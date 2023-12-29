NHRC issues notice to Delhi CS, DCGI after epilepsy drug ‘Sodium Valproate’ fails quality test

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a medicine ‘Sodium Valproate’, recommended for treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, has been found to be not meeting the requisite standards as per a report issued by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh.

According to the media report, another medicine prescribed by the doctors for the treatment of epilepsy was also found to be inadequate.

The report released by the Directorate of Vigilance showed that a total of 43 samples of medicines were sent for examination by the government laboratories, out of which 4 samples failed the test, and the report for 11 samples is still awaited.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Drugs Controller General of India, and the Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 28th December, 2023, five medicines have been banned so far, including those being prescribed for the treatment of hypertension, epilepsy, excess acid influx, joint pain, and swelling in the lungs.