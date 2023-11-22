NHAI to Undertake Safety Audit of All Under Construction Tunnels

New Delhi: To ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards during construction, NHAI will undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country.

NHAI officials along with a team of experts from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as well as other tunnel experts will inspect the ongoing tunnel projects and will submit a report within seven days.

With a total length of around 79 km, the 29 under-construction tunnels are spread over different locations across the country with 12 tunnels in Himachal Pradesh, 06 in Jammu and Kashmir, 02 each in Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and one each in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Delhi respectively.

NHAI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL). Under this agreement, KRCL will provide services for NHAI projects to review design, drawing and safety aspects related to tunnel construction and slope stabilization. KRCL will also conduct safety audits of tunnels and if required, suggest remedial measures.

In addition to this, KRCL will organize training programs for capacity building of NHAI officials. This agreement will remain in effect for a period of two years.

Earlier in September 2023, NHAI signed a similar agreement with DMRC, who will provide services for reviewing planning, designing, construction and maintenance of tunnels, bridges and other structures on National Highways across the country.

The initiatives highlight NHAI’s resolve to create a safe & seamless National Highway network and collaborate with Government Organizations to share best practices for the enhancement of transport infrastructure, contributing towards the goal of Nation Building.