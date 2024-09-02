New Delhi: To enhance seamless movement at the Toll Plazas, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, has developed a GIS-based software for ‘Real-time monitoring’ of the waiting time at the Toll Plazas. Initially, NHAI has identified around 100 toll plazas for live monitoring on the web-based software.

These toll plazas have been selected based on congestion feedback received through the 1033 National Highway helpline. The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the software will share details related to the live status of queue length in meters, total waiting time and vehicle speed at Toll Plaza. It will also provide congestion alerts and lane distribution recommendations if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit.

Toll Plazas have been mapped in web-based software to the respective NHAI field offices across the country. The software will help NHAI officials gain insights by providing comparative traffic condition analysis on an hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis for the traffic queue & congestion.

In addition, the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas.

The live monitoring and tracking system at the toll plazas will help to ensure the free flow of traffic and a hassle-free tolling experience for the National Highway users at the fee plazas across the country.