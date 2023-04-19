NHAI to Create Around 10,000 km of Digital Highways by FY 2024–25

New Delhi: NHAI is working towards development of around 10,000 km of Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure across the country by FY2024-25.

National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a fully owned SPV of NHAI, will implement the network of Digital Highways by developing integrated utility corridors along the National Highways to develop OFC infrastructure.

Around 1,367 km on Delhi – Mumbai Expressway and 512 km on Hyderabad – Bangalore Corridor have been identified as pilot routes for the Digital Highway development.

Providing internet connectivity to remote locations across the country, the OFC network will help to expedite the roll out of new age telecom technologies like 5G & 6G. Recently inaugurated, 246 km long Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi – Mumbai Expressway features a three-meter-wide dedicated utility corridor used to lay Optical Fibre Cables, which will serve as the backbone for the roll out of the 5G network in the region. OFC laying work along the National Highways has started and is targeted for completion in about a year.

OFC network will allow direct plug-and-play or ‘Fibre-on-demand’ model for the Telecom / Internet Services. The network will be leased out on a Fixed Price Allotment mechanism on ‘Open for All’ basis through a web portal to eligible users. OFC allotment policy is being finalized in consultation with DoT and TRAI.

Creation of Digital Highways will not only have a catalytic impact on the growth and development but will also contribute to the digital transformation of our country.