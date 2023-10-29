NHAI Awards Toll, Operate, Transfer Bundles 11 and 12 for Rs. 6,584 Crore

The TOT bundle 11 for the 84 km long Allahabad Bypass on NH19 in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded to Cube Highways and Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs. 2,156 crore. TOT bundle 12 for the 316 km long Lalitpur – Sagar -Lakhnadon section that passes through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has been awarded to IRB infrastructure Trust for an amount of Rs. 4,428 crore.

Commenting on the successful award of the TOT Bundles, NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav said “The Government has been very supportive and encouraging to achieve the national monetization targets. I am pleased that we have raised Rs. 6,584 crore from these two bundles, which will greatly contribute towards the development of a world class National Highway Network in the country.”

The contract period of TOT is for 20 years in which Concessionaires would be required to maintain and operate the stretch. In lieu of this, Concessionaire will collect and retain user fee for these stretches in accordance with prescribed fee rates under NH Fee Rules.

TOT model has been developed to encourage private participation in Highway sector. NHAI from time to time, has awarded contracts for tolling, operation and maintenance of various National Highway stretches on Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) basis. The TOT Bundle-I consisting of nine projects, totaling 681 km of National Highways in States of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat was awarded in 2018. Till now, NHAI has monetized 1614 km of projects for Rs. 26,366/- crore (excluding ToT bundle 11 & 12) through ToT and 636 km of projects for Rs. 10,200/- crore through InVIT.