Malkangiri: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged encroachment of 100 acres of forest land in the Motu area of Malkangiri district, Odisha. The tribunal has issued notices to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and other officials, demanding explanations for the infrastructure developments carried out using government funds.

The encroachment reportedly involved the construction of buildings, roads, wire fencing, and other infrastructure, allegedly funded through various government schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). The NGT’s action follows media reports highlighting the extensive use of state resources for these developments.

The tribunal has directed the respondents to file their responses by affidavit before the Eastern Zonal Bench in Kolkata by December 3, 2024. The NGT’s notice emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency in the use of government funds and adherence to environmental regulations.

The alleged encroachment has sparked political controversy in Odisha, with accusations of involvement by previous government officials. The NGT’s intervention aims to address these concerns and ensure that the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, are upheld.