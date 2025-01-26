

The next five years are going to be the golden period for Odisha’s infrastructural development, said Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will taking part in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Cuttack on Sunday.



In his address, CM Majhi said that the Centre has approved eight railway lines worth Rs 20,000 crore and the work for Rs 73,000 crore railway projects is currently underway in Odisha. Four road projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have also been sanctioned for the state, the CM stated.



“I believe that the next five years for Odisha will be a golden chapter for infrastructure development due to efforts of the Centre and state government. The double-engine government will speed up the pace of development in Odisha. The villages are the soul of the state and nation. The state government has decided to spend around Rs 5000 crore in the next five years under the Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha,” said CM Majhi.



Extending wishes on the 76th Republic Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said that today is an important day for all Indians. Today, we have an opportunity to pay tributes to all the legendary personalities who played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle and the makers of the Constitution. In Odisha as well, several eminent personalities also had played a champion role and today it is a day to pay tributes to them.



Our nation is progressing on the path of development. The people of the country have upheld the values of democracy by protecting the Constitution. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made rapid strides in different fields and emerged as a powerful nation in the world, said CM Majhi.



In his address, CM Majhi said that India is being lauded and recognised on the global stage. This has brought massive changes in the social and economic lives of the people of the country. Good governance has been restored in Odisha and the new state government is working round-the-clock for the development of people.



“Within 1 hour of taking oath, a special cabinet was convened and four key decisions including the opening of all four gates of Puri Srimandir, Rs 500 crore corpus fund, Subhandra Yojana and paddy MSP- were taken. Since then, the Odisha government has been ensuring that it works for the development of the state and its people,” the CM said.



Over 80 lakh women beneficiaries have received the first phase of financial benefits under the Subhadra Yojana till now. The remaining beneficiaries will get the financial assistance soon and the second instalment will be released in March.



Nearly 70 per cent of the population is engaged in the agriculture sector. Odisha government has hiked the paddy MSP and provided assistance of Rs 291 crore towards crop loss due to unseasonal rain. This shows the commitment of the state government towards the farmers. From next month, nearly 3.5 crore people will be included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The scheme will also be extended to the Odia’s staying outside the state.



Massive scope has been created for investments in Odisha in various sectors. The government is committed to bringing about an industrial revolution by utilising the mineral resources. This will benefit the youths as massive jobs will be created, said CM Mohan Majhi in his address.



