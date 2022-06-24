Nexon EV Catches Fire in Mumbai; Tata Motors, Govt Order Probe

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Thursday, 23 June, said it is investigating the incident of a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai.

Responding to the incident that has been widely shared on social media, Tata Motors in a statement said, “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media.”

Further, it said, “We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users.”

The company asserted, “This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.”

We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years. (2/2) — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) June 23, 2022

The government has ordered a probe into Tata Motors’ Nexon EV fire incident in Mumbai, as the company was investigating the “isolated thermal incident”.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was earlier tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, would lead the probe into Nexon EV fire too.