NewsClick case: ED issues fresh summons to Neville Roy Singham

Shanghai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shanghai-based millionaire Neville Roy Singham for allegedly funnelling funds to media portal NewsClick. Singham – a US citizen currently located in Shanghai – was issued fresh summons to record his statement with the central agency last month through the Ministry of External Affairs with the Chinese authorities, a source said.

Earlier last year, the Chinese authorities had reportedly refused to serve summons to Singham.

The ED is probing how Singham’s media company was promoting Chinese propaganda in India.

Notably, the Delhi Police had arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the company’s HR Head Amit Chakravarty last month on charges of alleged anti-India activities.