Newlyweds to get ‘Wedding kits’ for family planning under Odisha govt’s new scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Under Nai Pahal Scheme under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheme, the state government has planned to gift newlyweds ‘wedding kits’ having a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning, marriage registration form, condoms, oral and emergency contraceptives.

This apart, the kit will also contain pregnancy testing kit, grooming materials like towels, comb, bindi, nail cutter, and mirror among others.

Director of Family Planning Dr. Bijay Panigrahy said the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will be entrusted with the task of distributing the kits to the newlyweds from September this year.

Odisha is the first State in the country to launch the initiative despite having a low total fertility rate (TFR).