Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara Twin In Red, Distribute Sweets To Paps At Delhi Airport: See Pics

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at Delhi airport on Wednesday evening. The duo twinned in red were all blushing and smiling while posing for the media.

Kiara wore an all-red silk ethnic suit which had a deep neckline while Sidharth wore a red kurta with white pants and a multicoloured stole. Sid-Kiara were booming with happiness as everyone around them congratulated them.

Both distributed sweets to the paparazzi at the Delhi airport. They thanked the media for their best wishes, cheers and blessing on their new journey ahead.

Sidharth and Advani will have their Grih Pravesh ceremony in Sid’s home in Delhi. It will be attended by family and close friends. Sidharth and Kiara are also expected to do a reception in Delhi later.