Newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara arrive at Jaisalmer airport in FIRST public appearance

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their first public appearance as they arrived at Jaisalmer airport. The newlyweds were clicked twinning in black. Kiara opted for a black co-ord set. The

She completed her look with a printed shawl. The actress was seen waving at the paparazzi, offering a glimpse of her mehendi.

Sidharth looked dapper in a black jacket layered over a white t-shirt and jeans. The two were all smiles as they made their way into the airport.

The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.