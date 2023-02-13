Newlywed Couple Killed in Road Mishap in Odisha’s Ganjam

Golanthara: In an unfortunate incident, a newly-married couple died in an accident after their bike collided with a speeding tractor on the National Highway 16 on Monday evening.

According to reports, the mishap took place in front of the Golanthara police station when the couple was on their way to the bride’s house as per the tradition after marriage.

Sources said the collision was so intense that the couple sustained critical injuries. The victims were identified as C H Pravanika of Berhampur and her husband G. Venu of Icchapur district in Andhra Pradesh. They had tied the nuptial knot on the 10th of this month.

On the third day of the traditional wedding, Pravanika along with her husband was travelling to Berhampur this evening when the tractor suddenly took a sharp turn near Golanthara police station and collided with Venu’s bike injuring the couple critically.

Soon, Golanthara police reached the spot and rushed both to Berhampur Hospital. However, the couple succumbed to the fatal injuries while undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, the police have apprehended the tractor driver and seized both the vehicles involved in the mishap.