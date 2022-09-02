Newlywed Couple Commit Suicide Over Suspected Financial Crisis In Balasore

Balasore: A newly-married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Madhupura village under Remuna block of Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased couple, identified as Harishankar Jena and his wife Bebirani Jena, had tied the nuptial knot two months ago after coming in contact through social media, sources said.

Harishankar worked as a mason and was staying with his parents and wife at Madhupura village within Balasore Sadar police limits. Harishankar’s father and mother had gone to Junagarh on the occasion of Ganesh Puja while Harishankar and his wife Bebirani were at the home.

This afternoon when neighbours noticed that the door of their house was closed for long hours, they tried to call them but in vain. The people then broke open the door and found the couple lying on the bed in an unconscious state. Immediately, both were rushed to the hospital but doctors declared them bought dead.

It is suspected that the couple committed suicide due to mental distress and financial issues. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Sadar police into the incident and the investigation is continuing, sources added.