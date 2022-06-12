Newly-Wed Woman Hangs Self, Husband Electrocuted, Battling For Life

Balasore: A newly-wed woman, Pooja Jena of Soro, died due to hanging on Sunday morning. Her husband, Kailash Jena was lying a few metres away as he was electrocuted, after touching an electric transformer.

Kailash, a native of Raintara in Balasore, is serious and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhadrak. The duo were married a month back, but were involved in fights over marital disputes.

The families had agreed to negotiate and make things better. However, today morning, Pooja ended her life, while her husband made a similar attempt by touching a live electric transformer.

Local police have registered a case in this matter and initiated a probe.