Newly-Wed Woman Found Hanging In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A newly married woman was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. The deceased has been identified as Saharika Mahakud of Bangurasingha village.

According to sources, Saharika was married to Ratikant Bhutia of Podapada village under Motanga police limits in the district on July 7, 2021.

On Sunday, Saharika’s in-law family found her hanging from ceiling fan in her room of their house.

On being informed, police reached the place and sent the body for post-mortem.

While Saharika’s mother Jaharana Mahakud has alleged that her daughter’s in-laws were torturing her after the marriage for more dowry, the deceased in-laws said she committed suicide.

Meanwhile, police have registered a dowry torture case on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s family.