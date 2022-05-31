Newly-Wed Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A newly-wed woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house at Sarakantara village under Khandagiri police limits here.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhapati Nayak from Andarai village under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district. She had tied the nuptial knot with Prakash of Sarakantara village in Bhubaneswar on April 29.

As per the family members of Prakash, Prabhapati ended her life by hanging herself inside the house on May 29 night.

However, mother of the deceased woman alleged that her daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by deceased’s mother, Khandagiri police registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and arrested Prakash.

While a case has been registered against the accused, the Prabhapati’s husband has been arrested for further interrogation into the matter.