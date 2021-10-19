Newly Wed Woman Found Dead In Khurda, Family Alleges Murder

Khurda: A newly married woman was allegedly killed over dowry at Bhuasuniyapatna village under Begunia police station limits in Khurda district.

The deceased has been identified as Barsa Rani Behera.

According to reports, Barsa got married to one Sasabindu Behera of the village. However, after few days of marriage, her in-laws started torturing her demanding more dowries.

Meanwhile, last night Barsa’s body was found hanging. Upon asking, they were told that she committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Following this, the deceased’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police station alleging that Barsa was killed by her husband and in-laws.

On the basis of the complaint, police recovered the body for post-mortem and detained her husband and in-laws for further investigation into the matter.