Newly Married Couple Commits Suicide In Jajpur

Jajpur: A newly married couple was found hanging from the ceiling in their house in Dalagaon village in Jajpur district on Sunday wee hour. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The man was working at a private firm in Kalinga Nagar and was staying with his wife in a rented house. They got married four months back and had shifted to Jajpur Road.

Today morning, their bodies, hanging from the ceiling were spotted by neighbours who alerted the police.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the couple is yet to be known, it is suspected that the duo might have committed suicide.