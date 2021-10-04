Newly-Elected Pipili MLA Rudra Maharathy Meets BJD Supremo At Naveen Nivas

Bhubaneswar: BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy on Monday met party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar after registering victory in the recently concluded Pipili by-election.

Accompanied by family members, the junior Maharathy met the Chief Minister at Naveen Niwas this evening.

Ten candidates including late Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap (BJD), BJP’s Ashrit Pattnaik, and Congress nominee Biswokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra, were in the fray.

BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy’s won defeating nearest rival BJP’s Ashrit Pattnayak by 20,916 votes. The conch party candidate got 53.6 percent votes while the BJP’s Pattnayak got 42.04 percent votes.

The BJD victory shows that the party is well prepared for next year’s panchayat and local bodies’ election and is still popular among the masses.