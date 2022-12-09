Newly-Elected Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha Calls On CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha along with other leaders met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas here on Friday.

Yesterday, the BJD supremo had spoken to Barsha Singh Bariha over the telephone and congratulated her for the spectacular win in the Padampur by-poll.

BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha defeated her nearest rival, BJP’s Pradip Purohit by a margin of 42,679 votes. While Barsha secured 1,20,807 votes, Purohit got 78,128 votes and Congress candidate Satya Bhushan Sahu received only 3,594 votes.

This is the highest-ever margin that a candidate has won in Padampur Assembly Constituency. Earlier in 1990, Barsha Singh Bariha’s father Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha had defeated Satya Bhushan Sahu with a margin of 30,410 votes. However, Barsha has broken her father’s record this time.

